Harda Fire: Indore's MY Hospital On Alert Mode As Death Toll Reaches 11 In Fireworks Factory Blast

Indore Collector Asheesh Singh | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After the massive fire incident in an illegal firecracker factory in Harda, the administration in Indore is also on alert. The burn unit of Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital has been kept ready here. Firefighters and tenders have been sent from Indore to Harda.

Adequate number of ambulances have also been sent from the city to Harda. In the meantime, Collector Asheesh Singh reached MY Hospital and took stock of arrangements.

Divisional Commissioner Mal Singh also inspected the burn unit and gave instructions to the hospital management to make all necessary preparations.

Talking to the reporters, Indore collector Asheesh Singh said that 20 ambulances of 108, private and government hospitals have been sent to Harda. “We are completely ready to assist in case the number of casualties in the incident increases,” he said.

CM announces Rs 4 Lakh ex-gratia

Notably, eleven people have been reported dead, while hundreds are injured after an explosion in a firecracker factory in Harda on Tuesday. Chief Minister Mohan has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased.

According to reports, some bodies are lying on the road near the factory. The explosion set fire to more than 50 nearby houses. People fled their homes to save themselves.