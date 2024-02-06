MP: Fire Breaks Out In A Flat In Densely Populated Residency In Gwalior (WATCH)

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): After the Harda firecracker factory fire incident, another massive fire incident took place in a densely populated residency in Jiwaji Ganj area of Janakganj police station in Gwalior district. An explosion occurred due to a short circuit in the flat on the third floor of the residency.

The flat was engulfed in flames. The fire took a huge form in no time. During this time, an elderly woman present in the flat got surrounded by the flames. After a lot of effort, she came out of the flat. Due to the fire, panic spread in the entire residence and frightened people ran outside to save their lives.

Around 16 families live here in Shiv Residency. There was a sudden massive explosion in the flat of Mukesh Batra, and the fire engulfed the entire house.

The fire brigade staff was informed about the matter. As soon as information about the fire was received, fire brigade vehicles immediately reached the spot and fire was controlled, after a lot of effort. Fire officer Atibal Singh said that this incident of fire may have happened due to a short circuit. There was also an elderly woman in the house who had come out safely. Almost all the stuff kept in the house has been burnt to ashes and at present the fire is under control.