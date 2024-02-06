Harda Fire: MP CM Yadav Calls Emergency Meeting With Senior Officials; Green Corridor Being Built From Bhopal

Harda (Madhya Pradesh): In order to get an update on the incident's current state and to provide required instructions, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav called an emergency meeting with senior Ministry officials with regard to the firecracker factory accident that occurred in Harda on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Dr. Yadav stated that our primary objective is to recover the Harda accident victims as soon as possible. The Army has been summoned to make arrangements for helicopters, and ambulances are being sent to Harda from the neighbouring districts.

14 doctors from Harda and the nearby areas, including Hoshangabad, were sent there right away, according to information shared during the conference. There are already 20 ambulances in Harda, and 50 more are on their way. From Bhopal, Indore, Betul, Hoshangabad, Bherunda, Rehti, and other urban bodies and institutions, fire brigades are being sent to Harda.

Green corridor built between Harda and Bhopal

A Green corridor is being built between Harda and Bhopal. The injured of the firecracker factory blast will be brought to Bhopal's Hamidia Hospital and AIIMS Bhopal from a similar corridor. CMHO Harda Dr. HP Singh said that seven people injured in the explosion were referred from Harda District Hospital to Hamidia Hospital, Bhopal.

About 114 ambulances have been dispatched from Harda and surrounding districts.

Notably, seven persons were killed and more than 100 injured after a major fire broke out in a firecrackers factory in Harda town of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.