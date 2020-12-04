Man posing as ‘doctor’ dupes jeweller of gold chain in Bhopal

BHOPAL: A man posing as ‘doctor’ duped a jeweller of a 12 gram gold chain in Arera colony on Thursday afternoon. The accused ordered a gold chain from the jeweller and on receiving it disappeared from the scene. Habibganj police have registered a case and started investigation.

The complainant Madhaw Agrawal, the owner of Mahalaxmi Jeweller in 10 Number-market, received a call from a man who introduced himself as a doctor working at Agrawal Hospital in Arera colony, hardly 200 meters away from 10 Number-market. The ‘doctor’, claiming he was known to his (jeweller’s) late father, asked the jeweller to send him a gold chain weighing 12 grams, worth Rs 70,000 at the Hospital.

Agrawal, thinking that the caller was a doctor and known to his late father, did not think twice and sent one of his boys with a gold chain to Agrawal Hospital.