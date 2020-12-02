Bhopal: When ‘Truecaller’ came handy for scamsters; two held for duping businessmen

BHOPAL: Cyber police on Wednesday arrested two men who frequently used the ‘Truecaller’ app siphoned off more than Rs 34 lakh from the accounts of two businessmen.

ADG Sai Manohar addressing media persons said the police team arrested the kingpin Virendra Sahu from Rudrapur in Uttrakhand, while his aide Sushoban Battacharya was arrested from Kolkata. Police have received two complaints from businessmen claiming that a huge amount was transferred from their bank accounts. Sharing their accused modus operandi, the ADG said that the fraudsters accused posing as owners of the firms would call up the bank managers and citing urgency ask them to transfer the amount from the firms’ account.

In June 2020, the one of the two accused posing as an owner of a firm called up the manager of a private bank asking him to transfer Rs 28 lakh into another account. The caller told the manager that he needed the amount urgently. The manager after completing the required procedure transferred the money.

The fraudster following the same modus operandi, duped another businessman in October. The accused called up a manager of a private bank and requested him to transfer Rs 6.80 lakh from ‘his’ account into another account. The bank manager, understanding the urgency, transferred the amount to another account.