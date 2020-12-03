Madhya Pradesh: Four inter-state drug peddlers held with 1.75 quintals of ganja in Bhopal

BHOPAL: In one of the biggest crackdowns on inter-state drug peddlers in the city, the cops arrested four men and seized 1.75 quintals of ganja. Police also seized their two cars and a two-wheeler used in the crime. The net worth of seized goods is estimated to be around 35 lakh including the vehicles. This is the third raid within a span of three months on ganja smugglers in Bhopal by police.

The gang was involved in procuring the contraband from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh and would supply it in Bhopal. They would bring the drugs hiding it is secret chambers made inside their cars. Following their arrests police opened the chambers and found the drugs inside.

In previous raids, the cops had arrested two men, Pradeep Pandey and Dinesh Kushwaha for smuggling ganja and based on their inputs, the police teams made the fresh arrests on Thursday.