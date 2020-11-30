Madhya Pradesh: Girl held with Rs 50 lakh ‘Hawala’ money in Jabalpur

Railway protection force has arrested a girl carrying Rs 50 lakh, suspected to be the Hawala amount, at Jabalpur railway station on Sunday late evening. The case has been handed over to the income tax department for further investigations.

On Sunday late evening, the RPF spotted a man and a girl carrying a bag. As the man noticed cops looking at him, he ran away leaving the girl alone. The cops chased him, but he managed to give them a slip. The other police personnel caught hold of the girl.

On being questioned, the girl claiming to be minor said that she was accompanying the man, identified as Deepak. She told police that they were going to Mumbai to hand over the amount to someone.

However, on Monday morning cops went through her papers which established that she was an adult.

During interrogation the girl told police that the money belongs to a shopkeeper at Karamchand Chowk. The girl was given Rs 5000 for handing over the amount to the person in Mumbai. She confessed to have carried the ‘hawala’ amount in the past too. The commandant of RPF Jabalpur informed the media that the amount is seized under section 147 and 148 of the Railway Act. As the amount is higher than Rs 10 lakh, the information has been shared with the income tax department.