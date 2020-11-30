Madhya Pradesh: Protem speaker’s demand to name Idgah Hills after Guru Nanak creates stir

BHOPAL: Protem speaker Rameshwar Sharma demanded to name Idgah Hills as Guru Nanak Hills while taking part in a function held in a gurdwara here on Monday. His statement kicked off a controversy as the Congress party has asked BJP to clear its stand on Sikh community.

Sharma said Guru Nanak had come to Bhopal and stayed at Idgah Hills 500 years back. He also stated there was no Idgah 500 years back and the area had no houses. “People should accept this truth,” he added.