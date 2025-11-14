MP News: 'Madhya Pradesh Is Tribal State Of India,' Says CM Mohan Yadav |

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister (CM) Mohan Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh is not only the home of tribes but also the “Tribal State” of India. Addressing a programme organised in Mortalai village of Pansemal Assembly constituency on the occasion of Tribal Pride Day, he said that the phrase “Abu Dishum-Abu Raj” truly represents “Our Land, Our Kingdom.”

CM Yadav unveiled a grand statue of Birsa Munda and inaugurated six development projects worth over Rs 133 crore. He also laid the foundation for five projects, including Rajpur–Davana road costing Rs 46 crore and a new Government College in Sendhwa at Rs 14.86 crore. Responding to demands of local representatives, he approved expansion of the Pansemal and Barla Lift Irrigation Project to benefit 51 villages.

Development initiatives and announcements

The Chief Minister announced new educational institutions in Temla, Mortalai and Raichur, along with a new SDOP office and rest house in Pansemal and a paved road between Ramgarh and Sapkharki. He emphasised that progress is possible only through collective support.

Honouring tribal values

CM Yadav paid tribute to tribal heroes including Bhima Nayak, Khajya Nayak and Veer Birju Nayak. He acknowledged the valour of Raja Bhabhut Singh and Rani Avantibai. MP Gajendra Singh Patel and Rajya Sabha MP Sumer Singh Solanki praised the tribal community’s role in preserving culture and nature.

Minister Gautam Tetwal, ST Commission president Antar Singh Arya, MLA Shyam Singh Barde and Khetia Municipal Council president Dashrath Nikum attended the event. CM Yadav also interacted with villagers and took selfies with tribal women at the exhibition. The programme concluded with greetings and floral welcome by residents celebrating the pride and identity of Barwani.