MP News: Jabalpur Celebrates NDA's Win In Bihar; PWD Minister Rakesh Singh Hails Modi’s Leadership--VIDEO

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): As the NDA wins in Bihar, Jabalpur witnessed loud celebrations on Thursday.

PWD Minister Rakesh Singh celebrated the victory with supporters at Malviya Chowk, where people played drums, burst fireworks and distributed sweets.

Singh said the results once again show that people trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. He added that the public now wants good governance, development and welfare schemes for the poor.

According to him, this historic win also proves that Modi’s stand against corruption has strong support among people.

He further said that voters from all castes in Bihar came together and voted as one, breaking old caste-based politics.

The election outcome shows clearly that people do not want a return to “jungle raj,” he added. Because of this, BJP workers in Jabalpur celebrated with enthusiasm.

Reacting to Akhilesh Yadav’s questions about the SIR report, Singh said they had already expected such claims. “When they were making victory claims in the morning, we knew that after the results they would start blaming the voting machines and the SIR,” he said.

बिहार में जो खेल SIR ने किया है वो प. बंगाल, तमिलनाडू, यूपी और बाक़ी जगह पर अब नहीं हो पायेगा क्योंकि इस चुनावी साज़िश का अब भंडाफोड़ हो चुका है। अब आगे हम ये खेल, इनको नहीं खेलने देंगे।CCTV की तरह हमारा ‘PPTV’ मतलब ‘पीडीए प्रहरी’ चौकन्ना रहकर भाजपाई मंसूबों को नाकाम करेगा।… — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 14, 2025

Singh also targeted the Congress party, saying it has now shrunk to a very small space. He added that while BJP and NDA leaders were working hard in the election, Rahul Gandhi was busy enjoying a jungle safari in Madhya Pradesh, showing how disconnected he is from the voters.