 MP News: Jabalpur Celebrates NDA's Win In Bihar; PWD Minister Rakesh Singh Hails Modi’s Leadership--VIDEO
Harshita RawatUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 07:37 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): As the NDA wins in Bihar, Jabalpur witnessed loud celebrations on Thursday.

PWD Minister Rakesh Singh celebrated the victory with supporters at Malviya Chowk, where people played drums, burst fireworks and distributed sweets.

Singh said the results once again show that people trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. He added that the public now wants good governance, development and welfare schemes for the poor.

According to him, this historic win also proves that Modi’s stand against corruption has strong support among people.

He further said that voters from all castes in Bihar came together and voted as one, breaking old caste-based politics.

MP News:' Modi Ji Changed Constitution To Control Election Commission,' Slams Congress' Jitu Patwari...
The election outcome shows clearly that people do not want a return to “jungle raj,” he added. Because of this, BJP workers in Jabalpur celebrated with enthusiasm.

Singh also targeted the Congress party, saying it has now shrunk to a very small space. He added that while BJP and NDA leaders were working hard in the election, Rahul Gandhi was busy enjoying a jungle safari in Madhya Pradesh, showing how disconnected he is from the voters.

