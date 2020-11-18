Madhya Pradesh: Pakistan, ISI behind love jihad, says protem speaker Rameshwar Sharma

Pakistan and ISI agents are associated with love jihad and conspire to convert Sita to Rubiya, said state assembly protem speaker Rameshwar Sharma on Wednesday. He lauded the state government for bringing a strict law against it.

Home minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday had said that the state government will bring a bill against love jihad in the next assembly session that will have the provision of five years of rigorous imprisonment.

The speaker added that the state government has taken a good decision to make strict law against love jihad, “I have said that there should be a provision of 10 years of imprisonment”.

He further added, "How long will we let Sita become Rubiya, how long will we let Sita die? The country should respect women. Show me true love like Nargis and Sunil Dutt. Tell me how many Nargis married Sunil Dutt? So, now there will be strict law which will make criminals live in fear," he added.