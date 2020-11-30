Madhya Pradesh: Elephant attacks tribals to avenge death of behemoth

BHOPAL: An enraged wild elephant injured two persons belonging to Baiga tribe on Monday after its fellow elephant died of electrocution in Bargi in Mandla district. Kanha Tiger Reserve (KTR) has pressed its team to locate the furious elephant.

“After death of elephant due to electrocution, second behemoth got furious. It pushed a man and then attacked another tribal. Kanha Tiger Reserve teams have been deployed to trace the elephant. The injured were referred to Jabalpur,” Principal Chief Conservation of Forest (wild life) Alok Kumar said.