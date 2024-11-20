 Man Attempts To Run Over Live-In Partner & Her Family After She Files Domestic Violence Case In MP's Gwalior
A joint effort by Gwalior and Rajkot police teams led to his arrest.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 12:14 PM IST
Representative Image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested for attempting to run his speeding car over his live-in partner, her mother, and her eight-year-old son after a heated argument in Madhya Pradesh's from Gwalior on Tuesday. The victims have sustained injuries.

The incident occurred late Saturday night in the Sirrol area of Gwalior. The suspect, Arvind Parihar, was apprehended by Gwalior police in Rajkot, Gujarat with the assistance of Rajkot authorities after a two-day manhunt.

The incident

Arvind Parihar, a resident of Orange Woods, Sirol, was in a live-in relationship with Nandini. Nandini, who was previously married and has an eight-year-old son, had not divorced her husband but chose to leave him and move to Gwalior. She started working at a beauty parlour, where she met Arvind, a contractor in Gwalior. Over time, Nandini began living with Arvind as his wife.

However, conflicts started arising between them in recent months. Concerned, Nandini informed her parents, who traveled to Gwalior to intervene and resolve the issues. Despite their efforts, the situation did not improve. On the night between Saturday and Sunday, an argument escalated, and Arvind physically assaulted Nandini. Around 1 AM, Nandini and her mother went to Sirol Police Station to file a complaint against him.

After lodging the complaint, they waited for an auto at Kalari Tiraha in Sirol. At this point, Arvind arrived in his car and tried to run over Nandini. He attempted to hit her three times, also injuring her son and mother in the process. Believing them to be dead, he fled the scene.

Police tracked Arvind using mobile surveillance as he fled from Gwalior to Dholpur, then to Agra, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and finally Rajkot. A joint effort by Gwalior and Rajkot police teams led to his arrest. Arvind will be brought back to Gwalior for further investigation.

Nandini and her family are undergoing treatment, and a case of attempted murder has been registered against Arvind.

