Malpractice In MP: PIL Filed In High Court Over MBBS Doctors Performing C-Section In Private Hospitals

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court at Jabalpur highlighting that private hospitals in the state were engaging unqualified MBBS doctors in Cesarean section deliveries.

The PIL comes following a complaint to Harda district collector, claiming that ‘100 C- Section procedures’ were performed in a private hospital in Harda. The complaint was also made to MP Medical Council, Bhopal, but it sent the case to chief medical and health officer (CMHO), Harda.

Aditya Singh, the advocate of petitioner Vijay Bajaj said, “We have cited an example of Harda. This is not a lone case; there are many such hospitals in the state where MBBS doctors are performing C-section procedures which only specialists are authorized to perform. We have demanded a high level probe into the matter.”

Sharing the details of the PIL, Singh said that it has been clarified by the ministry of health and family welfare that only in case of emergency or in no chance of getting a specialized Gynaecologist, cesarean section procedure can be performed either by an MBBS doctor or by general surgeon. However, when a gynaecologist is available, but for reasons which are difficult to understand but easy to infer, under any circumstances, the caesarean procedure cannot be performed by an MBBS doctor or by a general surgeon, read the PIL.

The PIL seeks

- A high level probe into the C-section procedures being regularly performed in the private hospital of the state.

- Seeks to know why and how the procedures were being performed by MBBS doctors and not by qualified gynaecologists.

- Seeks a report on the number of gynaecologists being employed in a private hospital for performing the delivery of the child either by C-Section or natural birth.

- Seeks to know the ratio of C-section procedures in private hospitals compared to government hospitals in the State.