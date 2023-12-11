 'Mahakal Ka Aashirwad Hai, Family Of Madhya Pradesh's New CM Mohan Yadav Reacts; Neighbours Dance To Dhol Beats In Ujjain (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal'Mahakal Ka Aashirwad Hai, Family Of Madhya Pradesh's New CM Mohan Yadav Reacts; Neighbours Dance To Dhol Beats In Ujjain (WATCH)

'Mahakal Ka Aashirwad Hai, Family Of Madhya Pradesh's New CM Mohan Yadav Reacts; Neighbours Dance To Dhol Beats In Ujjain (WATCH)

The family members and neighbours expressing their happiness also danced outside Yadav's house.

Harshita MaheshwariUpdated: Monday, December 11, 2023, 06:57 PM IST
article-image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Minutes after the Bharatiya Janata Party announced Mohan Yadav as the next Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on Monday evening, celebrations began at his Ujjain residence. Slogans of ‘BJP Zindabad and Mohan Yadav Zindabad’ filled the air as the family members and neighbours danced to dhol beats.

Expressing their excitement, Yadav's wife and sister, in an interview to ANI, said that their happiness knew no bounds and thanked 'Baba Mahakal.'

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh's New CM Mohan Yadav Spotted Touching Shivraj's Feet, Gets His Blessings (WATCH)
article-image
Read Also
Who Is Mohan Yadav? All You Need To Know About Madhya Pradesh's New Chief Minister
article-image

Firecrackers bursted outside residence

Sweets Distributed

Father feels happy

Poonam Chand Yadav, Mohan Yadav's father, remarked, "Achcha lag raha hain... (he is feeling very happy)."

Yadav's Wife Says - "Our joy knows no bounds"

"Our joy knows no bounds," says Seema Yadav, wife of Madhya Pradesh's newly appointed chief minister, Mohan Yadav. Uncertain about the true meaning of his moniker, it was certainly making the rounds. The rewards of his hard work have come to him from God, she said.

Sister calls -- 'Bhagwan Mahakal ka aashirwad'

Following Mohan Yadav's election as Madhya Pradesh's new chief minister, his sister Kalawati Yadav stated that "party ka ashirwad hai, Bhagwan Mahakal ka ashirwad hai." Since 1984, he has been associated with the BJP. He used to go to Ujjain to pray to Mahakal whenever he was there.

Son becomes extremely happy

After Yadav was named as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, his son, while speaking to ANI, said, "I am very happy..." He said that any worker of BJP never predicts whether he will become PM or CM, we work on the footsteps of the party.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Union Minister Scindia, VD Sharma Wish 'Successful Tenure' To New CM Mohan Yadav...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Mahakal Ka Aashirwad Hai, Family Of Madhya Pradesh's New CM Mohan Yadav Reacts; Neighbours Dance To...

'Mahakal Ka Aashirwad Hai, Family Of Madhya Pradesh's New CM Mohan Yadav Reacts; Neighbours Dance To...

Madhya Pradesh: Union Minister Scindia, VD Sharma Wish 'Successful Tenure' To New CM Mohan Yadav...

Madhya Pradesh: Union Minister Scindia, VD Sharma Wish 'Successful Tenure' To New CM Mohan Yadav...

Madhya Pradesh's New CM Mohan Yadav Spotted Touching Shivraj's Feet, Gets His Blessings (WATCH)

Madhya Pradesh's New CM Mohan Yadav Spotted Touching Shivraj's Feet, Gets His Blessings (WATCH)

Who Is Mohan Yadav? All You Need To Know About Madhya Pradesh's New Chief Minister

Who Is Mohan Yadav? All You Need To Know About Madhya Pradesh's New Chief Minister

Madhya Pradesh: UP Man Rapes Woman On Moving MEMU Train, Throws Her Out Of The Compartment

Madhya Pradesh: UP Man Rapes Woman On Moving MEMU Train, Throws Her Out Of The Compartment