'Mahakal Ka Aashirwad Hai, Family Of Madhya Pradesh's New CM Mohan Yadav Reacts; Neighbours Dance To Dhol Beats In Ujjain (WATCH)

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Minutes after the Bharatiya Janata Party announced Mohan Yadav as the next Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on Monday evening, celebrations began at his Ujjain residence. Slogans of ‘BJP Zindabad and Mohan Yadav Zindabad’ filled the air as the family members and neighbours danced to dhol beats.

Expressing their excitement, Yadav's wife and sister, in an interview to ANI, said that their happiness knew no bounds and thanked 'Baba Mahakal.'

Firecrackers bursted outside residence

Sweets Distributed

Father feels happy

Poonam Chand Yadav, Mohan Yadav's father, remarked, "Achcha lag raha hain... (he is feeling very happy)."

Yadav's Wife Says - "Our joy knows no bounds"

"Our joy knows no bounds," says Seema Yadav, wife of Madhya Pradesh's newly appointed chief minister, Mohan Yadav. Uncertain about the true meaning of his moniker, it was certainly making the rounds. The rewards of his hard work have come to him from God, she said.

Sister calls -- 'Bhagwan Mahakal ka aashirwad'

Following Mohan Yadav's election as Madhya Pradesh's new chief minister, his sister Kalawati Yadav stated that "party ka ashirwad hai, Bhagwan Mahakal ka ashirwad hai." Since 1984, he has been associated with the BJP. He used to go to Ujjain to pray to Mahakal whenever he was there.

Son becomes extremely happy

After Yadav was named as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, his son, while speaking to ANI, said, "I am very happy..." He said that any worker of BJP never predicts whether he will become PM or CM, we work on the footsteps of the party.