 Madhya Pradesh's Class 7 Student 'Falls' From 3rd Floor Of School Building In Gwalior; Disturbing CCTV Clip Surfaces
Police reviewed CCTV footage, which confirmed that the student fell from the third floor.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 03:48 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A class 7 student fell from the third floor of a private school building in Gwalior on Friday. He has sustained multiple fractures in arms, legs and severe internal injuries in chest.

The incident was recorded in the CCTV camera installed in the school campus.

The disturbing footage shows the student falling on the ground with much force. Whether the student fell accidentally or he jumped deliberately or someone pushed him is yet to be ascertained.

Watch the video below :-

The incident happened at Chaitanya Techno School, where the seventh-grade student reportedly fell from the third floor. The fall caused fractures in both his arms and a leg, and the student also sustained internal injuries to his chest. He is now undergoing treatment at a hospital.

An important question remains: if the student's class is on the second floor, what led him to the third floor, and with whom?

According to the student's father, the school dean initially claimed that the student had fainted in class, which led to the fall. However, the school has not shown CCTV footage to the family.

Police reviewed CCTV footage, which confirmed that the student fell from the third floor. The family has accused the school of negligence and attempting to hide the incident, sparking a protest at the school. The District Education Officer has also promised action following an investigation into the school’s role in the incident.

According to his family, the injured student mentioned another student's name. Bahodapur police are investigating the case, to find out the sequence of event took place, leading to the tragic scene.

