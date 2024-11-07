 MP Shocker! Man Jumps In Front Of Speeding Sanghamitra Express, Rushed To Hospital With Amputated Leg, Dies During Treatment
The incident happened at Kaithara Railway Crossing No. 301 near Bhitoni in Jabalpur.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 04:44 PM IST
Chandu Rajak, Victim (left) |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man jumped in front of speeding Sanghamitra Express and died in Jabalpur on Thursday. His leg was amputated, however his hands and eyes were moving. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died during the treatment.

Police have filed a complaint based on the statements of railway officials. Further investigation on the matter is underway.

According to information, the victim, identified as Chandu Rajak a resident of Shahpura, Jabalpur, owned a small stationary shop in the area. On Thursday Chandu Rajak was spotted in Bhitoni Railway Station standing at Kaithara Railway Crossing No. 301. Here, a train Sanghamitra Express was passing through. Rajak jumped in front of the train in an attempt to end his life.

The train struck him with such force, his body amputated in two. Somehow, he managed to survive the impact for a while. The railway officials working nearby saw this and immediately contacted ambulance. They rushed him to the medical hospital with both parts of his body, hoping for immediate treatment. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Police investigation

Upon receiving information about the incident, police arrived at the scene and registered a case based on details provided by railway staff. An investigation is now underway to uncover any additional circumstances surrounding the incident.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no. | AASRA

