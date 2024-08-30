Madhya Pradesh Woman Steals 4 Day-Old Baby From Govt Hospital After Suffering 2 Miscarriages

Representational image

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): A woman allegedly stole a 4-day-old baby girl from the maternity ward at Damoh District Hospital on Thursday. The police caught the accused after tracking over hundreds of CCTV clips and reunited the baby with the mother.

The accused was identified as Lakshmi Sen. She confessed to stealing the baby as she suffered miscarriages twice and was desperate to have a child.

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, Varsha Adivasi, a resident of Umrao village, gave birth to a girl child at Patharia Community Health Centre on August 26. After the girl's health deteriorated, she was referred to Damoh District Hospital on August 28. On the same day, mother and daughter were admitted to the district hospital.

Around 3 pm, Lakshmi came to Varsha and started talking about the baby. When Varsha slept, she took away the baby and ran away. When Varsha woke up, she didn’t find the baby with her.

Frightened, she screamed loudly, and started looking for the baby. The hospital staff informed the police and police reached the spot. On being asked, Varsha told the police that she had a suspicion on a woman, who was wearing black saree.

Police reunites baby with mom

The police tracked almost 150 cameras to track that woman who took away the baby. The police found the accused after 8 hours of tracking her and took Lakshmi to the hospital where she claimed the baby as hers.

Upon investigations, it was proved that Varsha is the mother of the baby and reunited the baby with her.

It was reported that the accused Lakshmi had miscarriage twice. She lost her husband four months ago.