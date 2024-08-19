 Madhya Pradesh Woman, On Way To Tie Rakhi To Her Brother, Crushed By Speeding Bus On Raksha Bandhan; Hubby Dead, Kids Critical
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh Woman, On Way To Tie Rakhi To Her Brother, Crushed By Speeding Bus On Raksha Bandhan; Hubby Dead, Kids Critical

Madhya Pradesh Woman, On Way To Tie Rakhi To Her Brother, Crushed By Speeding Bus On Raksha Bandhan; Hubby Dead, Kids Critical

The police arrested the driver of the bus for rash driving and case has been registered.

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 02:23 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A woman, along with her husband, died after a speeding bus hit their motorcycle in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh on August 19. The woman was on her way to her brother's home to celebrate Raksha Bandhan when the tragic road accident happened.

The police arrested the driver of the bus for rash driving, and the case has been registered.

FPJ Shorts
Rakshabandhan 2024: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Aditi Sharma Recalls Most Memorable Moment With Brother From Festival, Says, 'He Broke His..' (Exclusive)
Rakshabandhan 2024: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Aditi Sharma Recalls Most Memorable Moment With Brother From Festival, Says, 'He Broke His..' (Exclusive)
How Excess Coffee Intake Can Lead To Heart Attacks? Know Healthy Alternatives To Caffeine
How Excess Coffee Intake Can Lead To Heart Attacks? Know Healthy Alternatives To Caffeine
'I Felt Cheated': Mudassar Aziz REACTS To UAE Deleting Scene On Fardeen Khan's Character's Sexuality In Khel Khel Mein
'I Felt Cheated': Mudassar Aziz REACTS To UAE Deleting Scene On Fardeen Khan's Character's Sexuality In Khel Khel Mein
'Not Putting This For Hamper': Abhishek Banerjee Says His Comment On Being Thrown Out Of Dharma Productions Is 'Completely Misinterpreted'
'Not Putting This For Hamper': Abhishek Banerjee Says His Comment On Being Thrown Out Of Dharma Productions Is 'Completely Misinterpreted'

The deceased were identified as Basanti Bai (25) and her husband, Sarman Patel. The two kids, identified as Rekha (3) and one-year-old Yash, have sustained severe injuries.

Read Also
WATCH: Devotees Flock Ujjain's Mahakal Temple, Achaleshwar Mahadev In Gwalior, Somnath In Gujarat On...
article-image

Celebration turned tragic

According to information, Basanti Bai, her husband, Sarman, and two kids were going to her maternal home in Tatarwara village from Bijawar area in Chhatarpur district to celebrate the festival of Rakshabandhan. On the way, the tragic accident occurred where their motorcycle was hit by an overspeeding bus near Quayla village on Banda Road, 60 kilometres far from the district headquarters in Sagar.

Saddened, Basanti Bai and Patel died on the spot after being thrown off the two-wheeler. 

Read Also
MP: Substandard Construction Plagues Parvati Dam Rehabilitation Colony
article-image

After being informed, the police reached the spot and arrested the driver for rash driving and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions. A case has also been registered in the police station. The bus has been impounded.

The police also took their children to the hospital, who were severely injured and traumatised by the loss of their parents. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Woman, On Way To Tie Rakhi To Her Brother, Crushed By Speeding Bus On Raksha Bandhan;...

Madhya Pradesh Woman, On Way To Tie Rakhi To Her Brother, Crushed By Speeding Bus On Raksha Bandhan;...

Women Reservation In Parliament, Assembly Will Empower Them: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav On Raksha...

Women Reservation In Parliament, Assembly Will Empower Them: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav On Raksha...

Bhopal Offers Free City Bus Ride For Women On Raksha Bandhan; Minister Vishvas Sarang, Mayor Malti...

Bhopal Offers Free City Bus Ride For Women On Raksha Bandhan; Minister Vishvas Sarang, Mayor Malti...

WATCH: Devotees Flock Ujjain's Mahakal Temple, Achaleshwar Mahadev In Gwalior, Somnath In Gujarat On...

WATCH: Devotees Flock Ujjain's Mahakal Temple, Achaleshwar Mahadev In Gwalior, Somnath In Gujarat On...

MP: Substandard Construction Plagues Parvati Dam Rehabilitation Colony

MP: Substandard Construction Plagues Parvati Dam Rehabilitation Colony