Madhya Pradesh Woman, On Way To Tie Rakhi To Her Brother, Crushed By Speeding Bus On Raksha Bandhan; Hubby Dead, Kids Critical

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A woman, along with her husband, died after a speeding bus hit their motorcycle in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh on August 19. The woman was on her way to her brother's home to celebrate Raksha Bandhan when the tragic road accident happened.

The police arrested the driver of the bus for rash driving, and the case has been registered.

The deceased were identified as Basanti Bai (25) and her husband, Sarman Patel. The two kids, identified as Rekha (3) and one-year-old Yash, have sustained severe injuries.

Celebration turned tragic

According to information, Basanti Bai, her husband, Sarman, and two kids were going to her maternal home in Tatarwara village from Bijawar area in Chhatarpur district to celebrate the festival of Rakshabandhan. On the way, the tragic accident occurred where their motorcycle was hit by an overspeeding bus near Quayla village on Banda Road, 60 kilometres far from the district headquarters in Sagar.

Saddened, Basanti Bai and Patel died on the spot after being thrown off the two-wheeler.

After being informed, the police reached the spot and arrested the driver for rash driving and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions. A case has also been registered in the police station. The bus has been impounded.

The police also took their children to the hospital, who were severely injured and traumatised by the loss of their parents.