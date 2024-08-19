 WATCH: Devotees Flock Ujjain's Mahakal Temple, Achaleshwar Mahadev In Gwalior, Somnath In Gujarat On Last Monday Of Shravan
According to Hindu mythology, Shravan is the month when Lord Shiva consumed the poison that emerged from the churning of the ocean (Samudra Manthan), saving the universe from its toxic effects.

ANIUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 11:15 AM IST
article-image
Representative pic | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of devotees visited Achleshwar Mahadev temple in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior to offer their prayers to Lord Shiva on the fifth and last Monday of the sacred month of Shravan (or Sawan).

They worshipped Lord Shiva by offering bel leaves, milk, and garlands, and participated in special puja and abhishek. They also offered 'Rakhi' to Mahadev on the occasion Raksha Bandhan-- a festival celebrating the love of brother and sister.

article-image

Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain also saw a large number of devotees.

As one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, the temple is of great religious significance and attracts worshippers from across the country, especially during Shravan, when it becomes a focal point of religious activity.

Baba Baidyanath Dham witness large crowd

In Jharkhand's Deoghar, devotees visited Baba Baidyanath Dham to pray to Lord Shiva on the last Monday of Shravan. Baba Baidyanath Dham, another Jyotirlinga, is regarded as one of the most sacred places of Lord Shiva. Devotees from various regions travelled to this holy temple to offer their prayers.

article-image

Huge rush in Somnath

In Gujarat, long queues of worshippers were seen at the historic Somnath Temple in Bilimora. This temple, over 1,600 years old, is famous for housing a 'Swayambhu' (self-manifested) Shivling, making it an important religious site, particularly during Shravan.

Devotees could be seen coming from distant places and participating in the rituals and fairs on Monday, adding to the spiritual atmosphere of the temple.

Similarly, in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, devotees offered prayers at the Nageshwarnath temple on the last Monday of Shravan.

Today marks the last Monday of the holy month of Shravan (or Sawan), a time when it is believed that those who worship Lord Shiva receive abundant blessings.

Shravan, usually falling between July and August, is a period of worship, fasting, and pilgrimage dedicated to the Lord Shiva.

During this period, devotees fast and offer prayers, seeking the blessings of Lord Shiva. The rains of Shravan are seen as a symbol of Lord Shiva's compassion and benevolence. 

