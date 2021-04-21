Madhya Pradesh: With migration, villagers have the power to impose corona curfew

BHOPAL: The panchayat and rural development department of the state government has given powers to the villages to impose corona curfew. It has also asked the panchayat sachivs to quarantine the migrant labourers coming back to villages and lodge FIRs against people who refuse to go into quarantine.
Principal secretary of the panchayat and rural development department Umakant Umrao has sent a letter to the collectors of all the districts and CEOs of all the zilla panchayats asking them to make villagers aware about corona curfew.
"Prominent people of the villages should come forward and take the initiative for restricting the movements of the people. After reverse migration of workers, itís necessary to isolate them so that they donít put the whole village at risk," said Umrao.
Reports of workers coming back to their native places has put the administration on alert as it might add to the woes spreading it in villages.
Special arrangements have been made to quarantine the workers coming back from such places as Delhi, Maharashtra and Gujarat. Community buildings of the gram panchayatóincluding schools and anganwadisóhave been converted into isolation centres.
In another order, the panchayat and rural development department has asked the panchayat sachivs and rozgar sahayaks of villages to ensure implementation of the above instructions. FIRs should be lodged against persons who refuse to quarantine or follow instructions given by the village people.
Action will be taken against the panchayat sachivs and rozgar sahayaks if they fail to deliver at the local level.
