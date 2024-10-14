 Madhya Pradesh: VIT College Registrar Thrashes Guard After He Leaves Main Gate To Change Walkie-Talkie Battery, Booked
Madhya Pradesh: VIT College Registrar Thrashes Guard After He Leaves Main Gate To Change Walkie-Talkie Battery, Booked

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 04:24 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: VIT College’s Registrar Booked For Assaulting Guard With Stick In Sehore |

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A registrar of Madhya Pradesh’s private college was booked for assaulting the college guard with a baton on Sunday night. The matter came to fore after the victim guard lodged a complaint with police late at night, stating that the incident occurred around 10 PM at the Gate No. 4 of Vellore Institute of Technology, Sehore.

According to police, the matter pertains to VIT College, located in Kothri village, Ashta. The police said, guard Ram Avatar Verma lodged a complaint late at night, stating that the registrar thrashed him without any fault.

Verma explained that his walkie-talkie had run out of battery, therefore, he went to Block No. 6 to replace it. When he returned, he found the college's registrar, Debashish Adhikari, standing at the gate who asked him, "Where did you go, leaving your duty?" Verma responded that his walkie-talkie had discharged, and he went to replace it in Block No. 6.

Supervisor runs for rescue

Following this, the registrar allegedly started to abuse guard Verma. When Verma protested, Adhikari picked up a stick near the gate and started beating him. The situation eventually came under control when supervisor Rohit intervened. After the incident, Verma informed his father, Bhagirath Singh Verma, and brother, Mohanlal. He later filed a report at the police station.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation.

This is not the first controversy surrounding VIT University. The institution has previously made headlines for issues such as the suspension of students for reciting Hanuman Chalisa, allegations of food hygiene problems, and protests over a lack of drinking water. Recently, local farmers have accused the university management of illegally seizing their land. The latest incident involving the guard's assault has once again brought VIT University into the limelight.

