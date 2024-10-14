 Madhya Pradesh Shocker! 19-Year-Old Youth Kills Sister's One-Sided Lover In Filmy Style; Call History Helps Police Arrest Him
Madhya Pradesh Shocker! 19-Year-Old Youth Kills Sister's One-Sided Lover In Filmy Style; Call History Helps Police Arrest Him

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 02:01 PM IST
article-image
Left: Deceased Arun Lodhi; Right: Accused Anand Singh |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly murdering his sister's one-sided lover in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. The accused befriended the youth to gain his trust, then stabbed him with a sharp weapon and dumped his body in a pond.

The deceased has been identified as Arun Lodhi (20), and he was missing since October 9.

According to information, the incident was reported at the Katangi police station area of Jabalpur district. Accused Anand Singh, a resident of Thuha Padariya village, first attacked Arun Lodhi with a sharp weapon near the village pond on the night of October 9 and then threw the body in the waters.

To keep suspicion off him, the accused helped villagers and the Lodhi's family in the search for days. It was his call records that helped police nab him.

article-image

The filmy style revenge!

Notably, Lodhi was in love with Singh's sister and would tell his friends that he would make her his girlfriend some day. When Singh was informed about Lodhi's intentions, he decided to kill her—but, in filmy style! He first became friends with Lodhi. The duo would hang out together. Once they gained Lodhi's trust, he called him for an outing near a village pond. The accused stabbed Lodhi to death and threw his body in the pond. When Lodhi did not return home the next day, his worried family started the search. Singh assisted them. It was later, when the villagers saw his floating body in the body, police were informed.

A police investigation revealed multiple phone calls exchanged between Singh and Lodhi. Following which, he was arrested.

