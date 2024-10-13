 Cop Caught Drunk Outside Panchayat Office In MP's Shahdol; Claims To Be TI; Suspended After Video Goes Viral
The man in video is said to be Ashok Singh, posted for security at a local court in Jaisinghnagar which is located almost 45 kms from the district headquarters.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 13, 2024, 01:03 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A police constable was seen drinking alcohol outside a panchayat office while claiming to be a Thana Inspector (TI) in Shahdol. The video went viral on social media on Friday and police suspended the constable.

The man in video is said to be Ashok Singh, posted for security at a local court in Jaisinghnagar which is located almost 45 kms from the district headquarters.

Watch the video below :-

The video was shared by MP Tak on their social media handle. In the viral video, the police constable, Ashok Singh, wearing uniform was seen holding a glass of liquor, and consuming it outside a panchayat office along with some other people. When he was approached by some other youth, he claimed himself as TI.

It seems that he is not aware of where he was sitting, and what he was doing.

Superintendent of Police Kumar Pratik said the police constable was suspended on Saturday.

Similar incidents reported

Similar incidents were also reported earlier, where police constable were seen consuming liquor and immediate action was taken against them.

The incident has raised serious concerns about the conduct of police personnel and their adherence to professional standards.

