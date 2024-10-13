 WATCH: Bhopal Man Suffers Heart Attack During Ravan Dahan; ACP’s Promptness Saves Life, Video Viral
The man, after suffering a heart attack at the Chhola Dussehra ground, fell down, when ACP (AJK) Sunil Tiwari rushed to his rescue and gave him CPR to save his life.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 13, 2024, 12:00 AM IST
article-image
WATCH: Bhopal Man Suffers Heart Attack During Ravan Dahan; ACP’s Promptness Saves Life | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heroic act by a senior cop in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal city saved the life of a middle-aged man, who suffered a heart attack in the Chhola area during the Ravan Dahan ceremony on the occasion of Dussehra on Saturday night.

The man, after suffering a heart attack at the Chhola Dussehra ground, fell on the ground, when ACP (AJK) Sunil Tiwari rushed to his rescue and gave him CPR to save his life.

A video of the act has also gone viral on social media. Additional CP (Law and order/Crime) of Bhopal, Awadhesh Goswami told Free Press that the name of the man who suffered a heart attack has not been learnt yet.

Watch the video here:

article-image

He, while standing to witness the Ravan Dahan ceremony at the Chhola ground on Saturday night, suffered a heart attack and fell on the ground.

No sooner did he fall down, than ACP (AJK) Sunil Tiwari rushed to his aid. He gave him CPR for a few minutes, and as seen in the video, the victim’s health was restored magically. Post the CPR, the victim stood by himself, and was rushed to a nearby hospital by the police personnel.

