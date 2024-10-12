Madhya Pradesh: 5 People Rescued From Powerful Water Currents Of Veda On Kamodwada Culvert | FP Photo

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): In a remarkable display of bravery and swift action, the lives of five individuals were saved from the powerful currents of the Veda River on the Kamodwada culvert late Friday night. The timely intervention of local police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) averted what could have been a tragedy, especially following the death of a youth due to sudden water flow earlier.

Those who were rescued include, Raju, 52, a resident of Aurangpura, Khargone; Lokendra, 32, a resident of Sanawad; Nitesh, 24, a resident of Balgaon, Nagjhiri; Vaibhav, 21, a resident of Seenkheda and Nitin, 23, a resident of Seenkheda village.

At around 2 am, all of them were returning from attending a Katha event in Abhapuri with a sound system when their vehicle encountered the raging waters caused by heavy rains and the subsequent release of water from the Upper Veda Dam. As they attempted to cross the culvert, the vehicle became stranded in the middle, unable to move forward or backward against the torrential flow, leaving the occupants in grave danger.

Upon receiving an emergency call, a team led by Bhikangaon police station in-charge Rameshwar Thakur swiftly arrived at the scene. Recognising the urgency, the police called in the SDRF team, which promptly joined the rescue efforts.

Under the leadership of SDRF team in-charge Shivprasad UEK, the rescue operation began with the assistance of local villagers and a JCB. Battling the floodwaters and strong currents, the team managed to safely rescue all five individuals trapped in the vehicle.

Kamodwada culvert has been the scene of several accidents, as former BJP mandal president Vijay Patel pointed out. Last month, a young man drowned at the same location due to the hazardous conditions created by the rain and the consequent spillover from the dam. Patel emphasised the pressing need for the construction of a safer culvert and called for immediate safety measures to prevent future accidents, especially during the monsoon season.