Shocker! Alive Woman Declared Dead In Madhya Pradesh; Deprived Of Pension, Rations For 6 Months | Photo: Pexels

Buxwaha (Madhya Pradesh): A 67-year-old woman has given an application to Nagar Parishad for her death certificate. In the application, the woman said the widow pension and rations that she was getting from the government had been stopped. She wrote to the administration to restore her rations, widow pension, and issue a death certificate, as she was declared dead.

The woman Kusum Soni said she was getting Rs 600 a month under Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Widow Pension Scheme and rations under Deen Dayal Upadhyay Yojna, but she did not get either pension or rations for six months.

When the details about her were checked on the computer, it came to light that the woman had been declared dead by the civic body, so her pension and rations were stopped.

Now, she has been moving from pillar to post for the past six months for pension and rations. She wrote to the civic body that if she was declared dead, she should be given a death certificate. Else, her pension and rations should be restored.

Chief municipal officer Ramsevak Patel said the records had been corrected, and her pension would soon be restored. Telsildar of Buxawaha, Bharat Pandey, said he had come to know of the case, and the problems the elderly woman was facing would be solved.