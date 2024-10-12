Madhya Pradesh: 3 Members Of Inter-State Burglar Gang Arrested In Dhar | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The Tanda police on Thursday night arrested a notorious inter-state burglar Bharat Bhil and his two accomplices. Bharat is linked to over 70 burglaries across multiple states, making him a prime target for law enforcement agencies nationwide.

In a coordinated effort, police personnel from 10 states were actively pursuing Bharat, who along with his accomplices Suresh and Ritesh Bhil, had been evading capture by frequently moving across states. The trio allegedly operated a well-organised gang, committing thefts in Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, while using the dense forests of Bagoli village as a hideout.

During interrogation, Bharat confessed to his involvement in approximately 70 burglaries and is wanted in 23 additional cases across various states. The Tanda police’s operation culminated on Thursday night when a tip-off led them to Bhil's hiding spot in the forest.

The authorities seized illegal weapons, including a 12-bore gun and a stolen motorcycle. Charges under the Arms Act have been filed against all of them. SP Manoj Kumar Singh commended inspector Kamlesh Singar for leading the operation and reiterated the commitment to enhancing public safety.