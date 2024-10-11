Madhya Pradesh: Vehicles Distributed To Divyangjans In Jhabua | FP Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Neha Meena organised a Divyang vehicle distribution programme in the collector office premises a day before Dussehra, aimed at supporting divyangjans from economically weaker sections.

During the event, the collector worshipped the vehicles before handing over keys for nine motorcycles and two scooters, along with driving licences as festive gifts.

Notably, 40 per cent of the vehicles were secured through CSR initiatives and donations, highlighting community support.

Meena expressed gratitude to all donors and emphasised that future distributions would continue, ensuring that more Divyangjans are identified and supported with vehicles funded through CSR contributions.

The recipients expressed their heartfelt thanks and extended Dussehra wishes to the collector. Following the ceremony, the collector sent the recipients home with a green flag signal, marking the occasion.

Attending the event were several officials, including district panchayat chief executive officer Jitendra Singh Chauhan and deputy director of social justice and disabled empowerment department Pankaj Sanwale.

The collector has initiated numerous programmes for district development, focusing on swift resolution of issues affecting the community.

Previously, she held meetings to address the concerns of disabled individuals and organised camps for them to obtain driving licences. This initiative not only empowers Divyangjans but also aids them in daily tasks and livelihood opportunities, fostering greater independence and societal participation.