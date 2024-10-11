 Madhya Pradesh To Mark Dussehra Celebrations And Shastra Pujan With Grandeur: CM Mohan Yadav
Shastra Pujan programme to be dedicated to Devi Ahilyabai, symbol of empowerment of women. Chief Minister Yadav to perform shastra pujan in Maheshwar and Indore. Congratulates people of the state on Vijayadashami.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 08:42 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that Indian festivals symbolize enthusiasm and joy, announcing that this year’s Dussehra will be celebrated in the state with vibrant festivities, including the traditional Shastra Pujan.

Extending his heartfelt greetings to the people on the occasion, Yadav shared that the state government has dedicated this year’s Dussehra to Devi Ahilyabai, honoring her legacy of women’s empowerment and exemplary governance.

Recognizing her contributions to public welfare across the nation, the government will hold various Shastra Pujan programs to both honor her legacy and educate today’s generation about her impactful achievements.

Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and public representatives to perform Shastra Pooja

Chief Minister Yadav said that Ministers along with MPs, MLAs and public representatives will also participate in the traditional Shastra Pujan programmes being held in their areas. The Shastra Pujan held in the police armoury, Kotwalis and Thanas will not be limited to one department but will become a public festival. CM Yadav said that he will perform Shastra Pujan Maheshwar, Devi Ahilyabai’s capital and her cantonment Indore.

Ahilyabai’s personality, life and character are our ideal

