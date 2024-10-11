Madhya Pradesh To Mark Dussehra Celebrations And Shastra Pujan With Grandeur: CM Mohan Yadav | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that Indian festivals symbolize enthusiasm and joy, announcing that this year’s Dussehra will be celebrated in the state with vibrant festivities, including the traditional Shastra Pujan.

Extending his heartfelt greetings to the people on the occasion, Yadav shared that the state government has dedicated this year’s Dussehra to Devi Ahilyabai, honoring her legacy of women’s empowerment and exemplary governance.

Recognizing her contributions to public welfare across the nation, the government will hold various Shastra Pujan programs to both honor her legacy and educate today’s generation about her impactful achievements.

Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and public representatives to perform Shastra Pooja

Chief Minister Yadav said that Ministers along with MPs, MLAs and public representatives will also participate in the traditional Shastra Pujan programmes being held in their areas. The Shastra Pujan held in the police armoury, Kotwalis and Thanas will not be limited to one department but will become a public festival. CM Yadav said that he will perform Shastra Pujan Maheshwar, Devi Ahilyabai’s capital and her cantonment Indore.

Read Also MP CM Mohan Yadav Performs Kanya Pujan At His Residence In Bhopal On Occasion Of Mahanavami

Ahilyabai’s personality, life and character are our ideal

CM Mohan Yadav said that Indian festivals symbolize enthusiasm and joy, announcing that this year’s Dussehra will be celebrated in the state with vibrant festivities including the traditional Shastra Pujan. Extending his heartfelt greetings to the people on the occasion, Yadav shared that the state government has dedicated this year’s Dussehra to Devi Ahilyabai, honoring her legacy of women’s empowerment and exemplary governance. Recognizing her contributions to public welfare across the nation, the government will hold various Shastra Pujan programs to both honor her legacy and educate today’s generation about her impactful achievements.