 MP CM Mohan Yadav Performs Kanya Pujan At His Residence In Bhopal On Occasion Of Mahanavami
MP CM Mohan Yadav Performs Kanya Pujan At His Residence In Bhopal On Occasion Of Mahanavami

ANIUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 08:20 PM IST
article-image
MP CM Mohan Yadav Performs Kanya Pujan At His Residence In Bhopal On Occasion Of Mahanavami | X (Twitter)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav performed Kanya Pujan and Kanya Bhoj at CM residence in Bhopal on the occasion of Shardiya Mahanavami on Friday.

During this, CM Yadav washed the feet of nine minor girls resembling nine Durga Swaroop and worshipped them following the traditional rituals. He also offered chunari to them and performed their aarti. Along with this, he was also seen continuously communicating with the girls.

article-image

After Kanya Pujan, the Chief Minister served food to them with his hands and also fed them sweets according to their desire. Thereafter, he gave gifts to all the girls and took their blessings.

Besides, CM Yadav extended greetings to all the people of the state on the occasion of Mahanavami and prayed to bless everyone a happy and prosperous life.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister wrote, "Today, I worshipped girls at my residence and took blessings of them who are the embodiment of Shakti on the auspicious occasion of Mahanavami." "I pray to Maa Jagdamba for the happiness, prosperity and well-being of all the people of the state," he further wrote.

Kanya Pujan is a special ritual that Hindus perform during Navratri. During this ritual, young girls aged 2 to 10 are worshipped in order to please Goddess Durga. Feet of kanyas or young girls are cleansed with water and milk during the ritual, and a tikka of ghee, kumkum, and akshat is applied to their forehead. A scarlet thread (moli) is put around their wrists, and they are fed. People afterwards seek their blessings and present them with gifts.

