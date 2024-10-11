'Sampada-2.0' Becomes A Milestone In Digital Document Registration, Says, MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India initiative, which is now meeting the needs of the common people like a wish-fulfilling tree.

It will offer innovations like zero balance accounts, online transactions, and e-registry to simplify everyday life.

Speaking at the launch event of the "Sampada-2.0" portal and mobile app, Dr. Yadav emphasized that this new digital document registration system would be a milestone in the field of e-registry in Madhya Pradesh.

Dr. Yadav stated that earlier, citizens had to visit offices for document registration and related tasks, but now, they can complete these processes from home using the portal and app. He launched this new technology-based innovation at the Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre in Bhopal.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that the Central Government has entrusted Madhya Pradesh with two major projects: completing GIS work for 120 cities and establishing GIS labs in all districts. This initiative aims to lead Madhya Pradesh towards a paperless system and further advancements in IT.

Dr. Yadav explained that "Sampada-2.0" is an advanced software integrated with departments like Revenue, Finance, Urban Administration, and GST, along with Aadhaar-based unique ID verification. The app will allow users to access the collector’s guideline rates for land based on location and will also facilitate GIS mapping of properties, biometric identification, and digital document formatting. Document verification and registration can be done entirely online, eliminating the need for physical presence.

The CM mentioned that this initiative aligns with PM Modi's vision of ease of living, aiming to make the registration process simpler, more transparent, and corruption-free.

During the launch, Dr. Yadav had a virtual interaction with users of the new system. Surendra Singh Chakrawat from Hong Kong shared that he successfully registered a "Power of Attorney" document in Ratlam while being abroad. Similarly, Dr. Shakti Malik, a 78-year-old from Jabalpur now residing in Delhi, expressed her gratitude for the new system that allowed her to register her documents online without traveling to Ratlam.

In a conversation with Dr. Yadav, Mariano Matias from Spain praised the initiative, noting that such an e-registry system is not yet available in Spain. He thanked the Chief Minister for leading this digital revolution, which has put Madhya Pradesh ahead in online registry services.

The Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation also registered an online contract using "Sampada-2.0," marking a significant achievement in the state's digital advancement. This process was successfully completed by representatives from Spain-based Ayesa Ingeniera Y Arquitecura S.A.U. and Ayesa India Pvt Ltd.

Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda highlighted that Madhya Pradesh is the leading state in the country for digital document registration. He praised Dr. Yadav’s leadership in rapidly simplifying the "Sampada-2.0" system, which has now been rolled out statewide after successful trials in four pilot districts.

During the event, Dr. Yadav honored officials and employees of the registration department for their outstanding contributions. A film based on the "Sampada-2.0" portal and app was also showcased, and the Chief Minister received a commemorative image of Lord Krishna as a token of appreciation from the Commercial Tax Department.