MP October 11 Weather Update: Winter Approaches With Light Showers Expected In Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain & More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Monsoon has still not bid farewell to Madhya Pradesh. The rain has started again after a long pause due to two systems being active. It rained in almost 20 districts in the last 2 days. According to the Meteorological Department (IMD), similar weather will continue for the next 3 days.

Thunderstorms and light rain expected in 35 districts including Bhopal and Indore on Friday. According to IMD, a low pressure area willl turn into a depression in the coming days and system will gradually move forward. Such weather is also created due to cyclonic circulation.

Current Weather Condition in Madhya Pradesh | IMD Bhopal

Alert for thunderstorms and rain

Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Ratlam, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Dewas, Harda, Sehore, Shajapur, Rajgarh, Agar-Malwa, Vidisha, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Betul. , Sagar, Damoh, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandurna, Katni, Seoni, Umaria, Shahdol, Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla and Balaghat districts may experience light thunderstorms, rain and strong wind.

Sunny days

At the same time, there may be strong sunlight in other districts including Gwalior, Morena, Sheopur.

Winter season expected from 20 October

According to the Meteorological Department, some coldness is expected to increase in the state around October 20. The temperature can reach below 20 degrees at night. However, the temperature will remain between 33-34 degrees during the day. The day temperature will also start falling towards the end of October.

Highest rainfall in Mandla

The state has received 44.1 inches of rain this year. Jabalpur division has been at the forefront in terms of rainfall. Mandla district received maximum rainfall.

Dams filled to capacity

This monsoon season, about 200 out of 250 dams in the state have been filled to capacity. There are many dams including Bargi, Banganga, Omkareshwar, Indira Sagar, Tawa, Kaliyasot, Kerava, Bhadbhada, whose gates are opened 6 to 10 times or more in the season.