Angry Lover Creates & Puts Up Obscene Photos Of Girlfriend On Walls After She Refuses To Marry Him In Gwalior

Representative image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A youth put up girlfriend's obscene photos on walls, after she refused to marry him in Gwalior on Sunday.

The man was upset over the girlfriend's denial to marry him, so he put up her morphed obscene photos on walls outside her house and on nearby streets.

According to information, the woman was horrified when she saw the posters and informed her mother. Together, they removed some of the posters and went to the police to file a complaint.

The issue started when Ravi Sharma, a resident of Sagar Tal area, became friends with the woman on Instagram. They exchanged photos, and later, Ravi pressured her to get into a physical relationship and marry him.

When she firmly refused, he became angry and took revenge by creating obscene images of her through photo morphing.

He then pasted these pictures on walls around her home to defame her, connecting her with other boys in the posters.

Gwalior police have registered a case against Ravi Sharma, but he is currently on the run. The woman is now afraid to leave her house, fearing damage to her and her family's reputation.

However, the police have assured that the accused will be arrested soon.