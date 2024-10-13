 Angry Lover Creates & Puts Up Obscene Photos Of Girlfriend On Walls After She Refuses To Marry Him In Gwalior
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalAngry Lover Creates & Puts Up Obscene Photos Of Girlfriend On Walls After She Refuses To Marry Him In Gwalior

Angry Lover Creates & Puts Up Obscene Photos Of Girlfriend On Walls After She Refuses To Marry Him In Gwalior

When she firmly refused, he became angry and took revenge by creating obscene images of her through photo morphing.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 13, 2024, 11:40 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A youth put up girlfriend's obscene photos on walls, after she refused to marry him in Gwalior on Sunday.

The man was upset over the girlfriend's denial to marry him, so he put up her morphed obscene photos on walls outside her house and on nearby streets.

Read Also
WATCH: Bhopal Man Suffers Heart Attack During Ravan Dahan; ACP’s Promptness Saves Life, Video...
article-image

According to information, the woman was horrified when she saw the posters and informed her mother. Together, they removed some of the posters and went to the police to file a complaint.

The issue started when Ravi Sharma, a resident of Sagar Tal area, became friends with the woman on Instagram. They exchanged photos, and later, Ravi pressured her to get into a physical relationship and marry him.

FPJ Shorts
Baba Siddique Murder: Maharashtra Assembly Elections To Be Delayed?
Baba Siddique Murder: Maharashtra Assembly Elections To Be Delayed?
The Big Fat IPO: Will Explore Electric Vehicle Export Opportunities, Says Hyundai Motor
The Big Fat IPO: Will Explore Electric Vehicle Export Opportunities, Says Hyundai Motor
Taapsee Pannu SLAMS Turkish Airlines For 24-Hour Delay & 'Non-Caring' Customer Service: 'Worst Experience'
Taapsee Pannu SLAMS Turkish Airlines For 24-Hour Delay & 'Non-Caring' Customer Service: 'Worst Experience'
Employee Resigns On Day 1 After 'Toxic' Boss Demands Unpaid Overtime, Viral Resignation Letter Sparks Debate
Employee Resigns On Day 1 After 'Toxic' Boss Demands Unpaid Overtime, Viral Resignation Letter Sparks Debate
Read Also
Prahlad Singh Patel's Son Caught Arguing With Police Over Barricading Issue In Jabalpur; Video Goes...
article-image

When she firmly refused, he became angry and took revenge by creating obscene images of her through photo morphing.

He then pasted these pictures on walls around her home to defame her, connecting her with other boys in the posters.

Gwalior police have registered a case against Ravi Sharma, but he is currently on the run. The woman is now afraid to leave her house, fearing damage to her and her family's reputation.

However, the police have assured that the accused will be arrested soon.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Angry Lover Creates & Puts Up Obscene Photos Of Girlfriend On Walls After She Refuses To Marry Him...

Angry Lover Creates & Puts Up Obscene Photos Of Girlfriend On Walls After She Refuses To Marry Him...

Prahlad Singh Patel's Son Caught Arguing With Police Over Barricading Issue In Jabalpur; Video Goes...

Prahlad Singh Patel's Son Caught Arguing With Police Over Barricading Issue In Jabalpur; Video Goes...

From Stree 2 To Bala, 7 Hit Bollywood Films That Captured The Royal & Rural Charm Of Madhya Pradesh

From Stree 2 To Bala, 7 Hit Bollywood Films That Captured The Royal & Rural Charm Of Madhya Pradesh

Decline In RTE Admissions: 75,000 Students Enroll For 2024-25 Session In Madhya Pradesh

Decline In RTE Admissions: 75,000 Students Enroll For 2024-25 Session In Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Government May Declare Transfer Policy On October 15

Madhya Pradesh Government May Declare Transfer Policy On October 15