Prahlad Singh Patel's Son Caught Arguing With Police Over Barricading Issue In Jabalpur; Video Goes Viral

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Prabal Singh Patel, son of Minister Prahlad Patel, was caught on camera clashing with police officers at Jabalpur's Labor Chowk on Saturday. The whole incident was recorded in video, which is now widely circulating on social media.

In the video, Patel along with one of his friend, can be seen pushing the cops and clashing with them, seems like they are trying to convince the cops of something.

Watch the video below :-

Sources say the argument began over a barricading issue at the scene. Bystanders recorded the incident and shared it on social media, leading to widespread attention and debate about the behavior of public figures and their families.

As the video continues to circulate on social media, it has raised questions about the behavior and accountability of influential individuals when interacting with law enforcement officers.

Prahlad Singh Patel is an Indian political leader and a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He is currently the Minister of State for Culture and Tourism with independent charge.

Patel represents the Damoh constituency in Madhya Pradesh as a Member of Parliament. He previously served as the Minister of State for Coal during the Vajpayee government.