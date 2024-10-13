 Prahlad Singh Patel's Son Caught Arguing With Police Over Barricading Issue In Jabalpur; Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalPrahlad Singh Patel's Son Caught Arguing With Police Over Barricading Issue In Jabalpur; Video Goes Viral

Prahlad Singh Patel's Son Caught Arguing With Police Over Barricading Issue In Jabalpur; Video Goes Viral

Patel represents the Damoh constituency in Madhya Pradesh as a Member of Parliament.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 13, 2024, 11:03 AM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Prabal Singh Patel, son of Minister Prahlad Patel, was caught on camera clashing with police officers at Jabalpur's Labor Chowk on Saturday. The whole incident was recorded in video, which is now widely circulating on social media.

In the video, Patel along with one of his friend, can be seen pushing the cops and clashing with them, seems like they are trying to convince the cops of something.

Watch the video below :-

Read Also
Bhopal ₹1,814 Crore MD Drug Haul: Suspicious Factory Raided Amid Synthetic Drug; Probe In...
article-image

Sources say the argument began over a barricading issue at the scene. Bystanders recorded the incident and shared it on social media, leading to widespread attention and debate about the behavior of public figures and their families.

FPJ Shorts
Taapsee Pannu SLAMS Turkish Airlines For 24-Hour Delay & 'Non-Caring' Customer Service: 'Worst Experience'
Taapsee Pannu SLAMS Turkish Airlines For 24-Hour Delay & 'Non-Caring' Customer Service: 'Worst Experience'
Employee Resigns On Day 1 After 'Toxic' Boss Demands Unpaid Overtime, Viral Resignation Letter Sparks Debate
Employee Resigns On Day 1 After 'Toxic' Boss Demands Unpaid Overtime, Viral Resignation Letter Sparks Debate
Bangladesh Assistant Coach Nic Pothas Pins Blame On Weak Genetics For Team's Six-Hitting Struggle Against India
Bangladesh Assistant Coach Nic Pothas Pins Blame On Weak Genetics For Team's Six-Hitting Struggle Against India
Baba Siddique Networth: A Look Into Slain Mumbai Politician's Wealth And More
Baba Siddique Networth: A Look Into Slain Mumbai Politician's Wealth And More

As the video continues to circulate on social media, it has raised questions about the behavior and accountability of influential individuals when interacting with law enforcement officers.

Read Also
WATCH: Bhopal Man Suffers Heart Attack During Ravan Dahan; ACP’s Promptness Saves Life, Video...
article-image

Prahlad Singh Patel is an Indian political leader and a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He is currently the Minister of State for Culture and Tourism with independent charge.

Patel represents the Damoh constituency in Madhya Pradesh as a Member of Parliament. He previously served as the Minister of State for Coal during the Vajpayee government.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Prahlad Singh Patel's Son Caught Arguing With Police Over Barricading Issue In Jabalpur; Video Goes...

Prahlad Singh Patel's Son Caught Arguing With Police Over Barricading Issue In Jabalpur; Video Goes...

From Stree 2 To Bala, 7 Hit Bollywood Films That Captured The Royal & Rural Charm Of Madhya Pradesh

From Stree 2 To Bala, 7 Hit Bollywood Films That Captured The Royal & Rural Charm Of Madhya Pradesh

Decline In RTE Admissions: 75,000 Students Enroll For 2024-25 Session In Madhya Pradesh

Decline In RTE Admissions: 75,000 Students Enroll For 2024-25 Session In Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Government May Declare Transfer Policy On October 15

Madhya Pradesh Government May Declare Transfer Policy On October 15

Coming Out Of Their Shell: Kabaddi Helps Madhya Pradesh Girls Resume Studies

Coming Out Of Their Shell: Kabaddi Helps Madhya Pradesh Girls Resume Studies