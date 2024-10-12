Bhopal ₹1,814 Crore MD Drug Haul: Suspicious Factory Raided Amid Synthetic Drug; Probe In Meghnagar | FP Photo

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Following seizure of MD drug worth over Rs 1,800 crore in Bhopal, narcotics department has initiated a state-wide drive to check the practice amid rising concerns about illegal drug production.? Following the recovery of drugs valued in crores from a closed factory in Bhopal, authorities have launched targeted searches in industrial areas, focusing on potential drug manufacturing operations.

Early on Saturday morning, Narcotics wing from Indore raided Meghnagar Pharma Private Limited in Jhabua district. Around 20 officers, under the direction of narcotics director, reached the factory in four vehicles. While the team maintained a low profile and refrained from disclosing specific details to the media, sources indicated that the factory was suspected to be involved in the production of synthetic drugs.

During the raid, investigators interrogated factory owner, identified as Vijay, along with several key employees. They gathered critical on-site information regarding chemicals manufactured. Although specific details of the operation are still under wraps, initial reports suggest that the Narcotics Wing seized raw materials and equipment potentially associated with drug production.

Officials also collected samples for laboratory testing to determine if synthetic drugs were indeed being manufactured at the facility. The connection between this raid in Meghnagar and substantial drug bust in Bhopal is under scrutiny. Investigators are exploring possibility of an extensive drug network operating within Jhabua district.

As part of this inquiry, the factory owner and two operators have been taken into custody for further questioning. Local police confirmed presence of an external investigative team at the site but had limited information to disclose. As Narcotics Department delves deeper into this investigation, they aim to uncover crucial details about this potentially wide-reaching operation, sending a strong message to those involved in illegal drug manufacturing throughout the region.