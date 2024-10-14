Madhya Pradesh October 14 Weather Update: Monsoon Flips Mood; Indore Wakes Up To Rainy Morning, Similar Weather To Continue This Week

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State weather took a surprising turn with heavy rains hitting various regions even after the official departure of the monsoon.

The Malwa-Nimar areas are expected to see more rain on Monday, with predictions for Indore and Ujjain showing chances of showers. This sudden shift is due to two active weather systems in the area, which have brought back the rain.

Indore experienced a foggy morning today, with a video capturing the misty scene going viral on social media. The weather in Madhya Pradesh has been full of surprises lately, with sudden changes despite the official departure of the monsoon. Even after the rains, the city of Indore woke up to a blanket of fog, adding to the unpredictable weather pattern.

On Sunday, several parts of the state, including Bhopal and Ujjain, experienced rain, with Shajapur receiving the highest rainfall of 5 inches.

The weather in the region has been quite unpredictable, with different conditions seen throughout the day. The day started with a clear sky, and the temperature rose to over 32 degrees Celsius, making it hot and humid. However, by the afternoon, light showers with stormy winds transformed the hot day into a cool evening with a pleasant breeze.

According to the meteorological department, this pattern is expected to continue through the week, with hot and humid days followed by rain in the evenings. Winds blowing at 20 kilometers per hour and sudden downpours have made commuting challenging for those returning home from work.

Weather experts explained that a well-marked low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea is likely to move west-northwestwards, possibly turning into a depression. Another weather system over the southwest Bay of Bengal is causing scattered rains and thunderstorms across Madhya Pradesh.

The maximum temperature recorded on Sunday was 32.6 degrees Celsius, which is normal for this time of year, while the night temperature was slightly higher at 23.2 degrees Celsius, about four degrees above normal. The weather conditions are expected to remain mixed, with occasional light rains and thunderstorms across the state until the end of the month.