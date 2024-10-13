Bhopal Power Cut Plan October 14: Power To Remain Disrupted In Vallabh Nagar, Airport Colony, Mousam Kendra & More; Check Full List Here

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity department has scheduled power cuts across several areas in Bhopal on October 14, 2024, due to maintenance work.
The affected areas and timings are as follows:
Area: Vallabh Nagar, Regal Town, Vidhya Sagar, Luv Kush Nagar, Soumya Vihar, Tulsi Vihar, Regal Town, Surendra Palace, Vidhya Vihar, Vidhya Nagar, and nearest area.
Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm
Area: Kailash Nagar, Jat Area, Pooja Shree Colony, Airport Colony, Laukhedi, Mousam Kendra, Camp No.12, Satyam Nagar, CTO, Sai Residency, Mool Residency and nearest area.
Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm
Residents are advised to plan accordingly as the electricity supply will be disrupted for the mentioned periods.