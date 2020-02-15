Madhya Pradesh: Vishnu Dutt Sharma is new BJP president

BHOPAL: Member of Parliament from Khajuraho VD Sharma was appointed BJP’s state president in place of Rakesh Singh on Saturday.

RSS hands were reportedly behind his appointment. Besides the RSS, former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan supported Sharma’s candidature, and party’s national president JP Nadda put his seal on it.

Sharma was an RSS Pracharak from 1996 to 2018. Before that, he was a member of ABVP in 1986.

He worked as general secretary in the executive committee led by Singh. Sharma who joined BJP from Sangh in 2013 became party’s state president within seven years.

State BJP leaders were behind Singh’s not getting the second chance.

It is because of Singh’s lack of interest, that the BJP has failed to put the state government under pressure, despite being in the opposition.

There was also lack of coordination between Singh and other leaders in the state. So, he had to go.