Madhya Pradesh: Vishnu Dutt Sharma is new BJP president

BHOPAL: Member of Parliament from Khajuraho VD Sharma was appointed BJP’s state president in place of Rakesh Singh on Saturday.
RSS hands were reportedly behind his appointment. Besides the RSS, former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan supported Sharma’s candidature, and party’s national president JP Nadda put his seal on it.
Sharma was an RSS Pracharak from 1996 to 2018. Before that, he was a member of ABVP in 1986.
He worked as general secretary in the executive committee led by Singh. Sharma who joined BJP from Sangh in 2013 became party’s state president within seven years.
State BJP leaders were behind Singh’s not getting the second chance.
It is because of Singh’s lack of interest, that the BJP has failed to put the state government under pressure, despite being in the opposition.
There was also lack of coordination between Singh and other leaders in the state. So, he had to go.
Chouhan was against Singh’s appointment as party president for the second time.
He put up Singh’s failure to coordinate with the party leaders before his national counterparts, and after that, it was clear that Singh would go.
Other than Sharma, the names of other leaders, which came up as alternative to Singh, were those of former minister Lal Singh Arya, Vishwash Sarang and Arvind Bhadauriya.
RSS support led to Singh’s appointment which, however, shocked many BJP leaders. Now that Sharma was appointed state party president, all decisions would be taken according to the wishes of the Sangh.
Chief Minister Kamal Nath greeted Sharma for his appointment and expected that he would cooperate with the government for development of the state.
Big responsibility for simple worker: VD Sharma
After becoming the state president, VD Sharma said that a simple party worker like him was given a major responsibility. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP’s national president JP Nadda for his elevation.
To take charge tomorrow
The newly appointed state BJP president VD Sharma will take charge at the party office in Bhopal on Monday.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)