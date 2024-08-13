Madhya Pradesh Villages Flooded After Tonga Talab Bursts; Cops Blame Deeply-Dug Rat Burrows Rats ; 20 Villages On Alert

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Four villages were flooded after a pond burst in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on Tuesday. Besides, an alert has been issued in 20 nearby villages.

The incident happened on Tuesday early morning after a burst in Tongal Talab. The water rushed down with heavy flow, flooding four villages in Sabalgarh, Morena district. No homes were flooded and no casualty was reported.

Police suspect rats dug up deep burrows near the pond, leading to the loose soil near the boundaries, consequently leading to the breach of pond.

According to information, the Tongal Talab burst around 6:30 AM. The affected villages are Kutghan Ka Pura, Kori Ka Pura, Pasoun, and Devpur. The intense water flow led to a danger alert being issued for 20 nearby villages at the same time.

According to locals, the pond is 135-year-old, which had developed a hole due to soil erosion on Monday evening. This hole grew significantly overnight, causing the pond to overflow.

Residents believe that if action had been taken earlier, the situation might have been avoided.

Police Suspect Rats Caused The Breach

Dinesh Ratnakar, Chief Executive Engineer of the Water Resources Department, stated that an inspection on Monday afternoon showed no signs of potential failure. He suggested that rats might have caused the breach and noted that no previous complaints had been made.

Ratnakar confirmed that no homes were flooded and there were no reports of casualties. A safe water exit route has been established, and the situation is now under control.