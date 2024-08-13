 Madhya Pradesh Villages Flooded After Tonga Talab Bursts; Cops Blame Deeply-Dug Rat Burrows Rats ; 20 Villages On Alert
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh Villages Flooded After Tonga Talab Bursts; Cops Blame Deeply-Dug Rat Burrows Rats ; 20 Villages On Alert

Madhya Pradesh Villages Flooded After Tonga Talab Bursts; Cops Blame Deeply-Dug Rat Burrows Rats ; 20 Villages On Alert

Residents believe that if action had been taken earlier, the situation might have been avoided.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 03:23 PM IST
article-image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Four villages were flooded after a pond burst in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on Tuesday. Besides, an alert has been issued in 20 nearby villages.

The incident happened on Tuesday early morning after a burst in Tongal Talab. The water rushed down with heavy flow, flooding four villages in Sabalgarh, Morena district. No homes were flooded and no casualty was reported.

FPJ Shorts
Influencer's Video Of Acting Like 'Manjulika In Guwahati' Goes Viral With More Than 40 Million Views
Influencer's Video Of Acting Like 'Manjulika In Guwahati' Goes Viral With More Than 40 Million Views
Munawar Faruqui Shares Cryptic Note After Apologising For Joke On Konkanis: 'Jab Apne Hi Log Ladne Aa Jaye...'
Munawar Faruqui Shares Cryptic Note After Apologising For Joke On Konkanis: 'Jab Apne Hi Log Ladne Aa Jaye...'
Ranvir Shorey Claims Ex-Girlfriend Pooja Bhatt's Brother Assaulted Him, SLAMS Mahesh Bhatt For 'Printing Lies'
Ranvir Shorey Claims Ex-Girlfriend Pooja Bhatt's Brother Assaulted Him, SLAMS Mahesh Bhatt For 'Printing Lies'
Danish Sood On Playing Skeet Rifle Shooter In Naam Namak Nisha: 'Drew Inspiration From Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore' (EXCLUSIVE)
Danish Sood On Playing Skeet Rifle Shooter In Naam Namak Nisha: 'Drew Inspiration From Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore' (EXCLUSIVE)

Police suspect rats dug up deep burrows near the pond, leading to the loose soil near the boundaries, consequently leading to the breach of pond.

According to information, the Tongal Talab burst around 6:30 AM. The affected villages are Kutghan Ka Pura, Kori Ka Pura, Pasoun, and Devpur. The intense water flow led to a danger alert being issued for 20 nearby villages at the same time.

Read Also
VIDEO: 'Ye Desh Hai Veer Jawano Ka...' Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Fills Air With Patriotism...
article-image

According to locals, the pond is 135-year-old, which had developed a hole due to soil erosion on Monday evening. This hole grew significantly overnight, causing the pond to overflow.

Residents believe that if action had been taken earlier, the situation might have been avoided.

Read Also
Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder: Resident, Junior Doctors Strike Work, Hold Candlelight March At...
article-image

Police Suspect Rats Caused The Breach

Dinesh Ratnakar, Chief Executive Engineer of the Water Resources Department, stated that an inspection on Monday afternoon showed no signs of potential failure. He suggested that rats might have caused the breach and noted that no previous complaints had been made.

Ratnakar confirmed that no homes were flooded and there were no reports of casualties. A safe water exit route has been established, and the situation is now under control.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Govt Needs Money To Meet Challenges, Fund R&D, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Justifies New...

Govt Needs Money To Meet Challenges, Fund R&D, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Justifies New...

Madhya Pradesh Villages Flooded After Tonga Talab Bursts; Cops Blame Deeply-Dug Rat Burrows Rats ;...

Madhya Pradesh Villages Flooded After Tonga Talab Bursts; Cops Blame Deeply-Dug Rat Burrows Rats ;...

VIDEO: 'Ye Desh Hai Veer Jawano Ka...' Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Fills Air With Patriotism...

VIDEO: 'Ye Desh Hai Veer Jawano Ka...' Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Fills Air With Patriotism...

Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder: Protests Spread To Madhya Pradesh; Over 500 MBBS Students Take To...

Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder: Protests Spread To Madhya Pradesh; Over 500 MBBS Students Take To...

MP August 13 Weather Update: Monsoon Trough Brings Downpours To State; Heavy Rains Expected In Next...

MP August 13 Weather Update: Monsoon Trough Brings Downpours To State; Heavy Rains Expected In Next...