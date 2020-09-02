Madhya Pradesh: Tug-of-war over BJP state team continues

BHOPAL: It has happened for the first time in the BJP, that instead of announcing the full team of the organisation, the party has declared only the names of general secretaries.
BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma went to Delhi to get central leadership’s nod for announcement of the names of executive committee members.
It is because of tug-of-war over various posts in the organisation that the names of general secretaries have been announced.
The supporters of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, of Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, of former chief minister Uma Bharti, and those of national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya have been appointed as general secretaries.
The RSS has recommended the name of Bhagwandas Sabbani from Bhopal. Uma has also supported Sabbani’s candidature, so he has been appointed.
In an attempt to quell the anger of Harishanker Khatik who was deprived of a berth in the cabinet, the party has appointed him as general secretary.
Shardendu Tiwari has had Chouhan’s backing. Tiwari who has defeated Ajay Singh in the Vidhan Sabha elections has now been given reward.
Kavita Patidar has been appointed, because she has the support of both Chouhan and Vijayvargiya. But it was Tomar who got Ranveer Singh Rawat appointed.
Nevertheless, struggle for other posts continues in the party. Party leaders are lobbying for the post of the vice president and that of the secretary.
They are pulling out all the stops through their supporters. The state party leadership is under pressure.
They have to adjust a few leaders, who have been out of the cabinet, to the party organisation. For that reason, VD Sharma is taking time to announce his team.
According to sources in the party, Sharma will announce his full team right before the by-elections.