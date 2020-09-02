Madhya Pradesh: Tug-of-war over BJP state team continues

BHOPAL: It has happened for the first time in the BJP, that instead of announcing the full team of the organisation, the party has declared only the names of general secretaries.

BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma went to Delhi to get central leadership’s nod for announcement of the names of executive committee members.

It is because of tug-of-war over various posts in the organisation that the names of general secretaries have been announced.

The supporters of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, of Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, of former chief minister Uma Bharti, and those of national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya have been appointed as general secretaries.

The RSS has recommended the name of Bhagwandas Sabbani from Bhopal. Uma has also supported Sabbani’s candidature, so he has been appointed.