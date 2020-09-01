Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Scheduled Caste angry with Congress, BJP; BSP seems to be on royal road

All eyes are set on the ensuing by-elections in the Gwalior-Chambal region. Of the 27 constituencies where the by-polls will be held, 16 belong to this region. Therefore, everyone is keeping an eye on these seats.

Six of the 16 seats are reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates. Apart from those six seats, SC voters are dominant in many other constituencies.

Gohad, Bhander, Debra, Karera, Ashoknagar and Ambah seats are reserved for SC candidates. The Congress won all those seats during the 2018 Vidhan Sabha elections.

The SC voters in other constituencies also supported the Congress, but, after its 15 months’ rule, the situation in this region has completely changed. The SC voters are angry with the Congress.

The party reneged on the promises it had made for the SC community in the election manifesto. The flames of anger against the incident of violence, which took place in this region during Bharat Bandh on April 2, 2018, have yet to quell.

Six Dalits were killed in the violence, and cases were registered against thousands of people. Cases were also registered against the people of upper caste.