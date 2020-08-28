Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: If Jyotiraditya Scindia agrees, a minister, two ex-MLAs may not be given tickets

The BJP may rule out tickets to one minister and two former ministers for the ensuing by-elections, if Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia agrees to the party’s proposal for it.

Out of 27 seats, where the by-polls will be held, 24 constituencies were surveyed for the second time.

The study shows most of the candidates are on a sticky wicket. Yet, the three are up the creek.

The BJP is planning to give tickets to other leaders instead of those three politicians. A decision on it will, however, be taken only if Scindia agrees to the plan. Former minister Girraj Dandotia is facing people’s ire in his constituency, Dimni where the caste equation is also against him.

Riding on the crest of popular Congress wave, Dandotia won the assembly elections in 2018, but a win in the upcoming by-elections looks difficult for him.