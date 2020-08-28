Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: If Jyotiraditya Scindia agrees, a minister, two ex-MLAs may not be given tickets

The BJP may rule out tickets to one minister and two former ministers for the ensuing by-elections, if Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia agrees to the party’s proposal for it.
Out of 27 seats, where the by-polls will be held, 24 constituencies were surveyed for the second time.
The study shows most of the candidates are on a sticky wicket. Yet, the three are up the creek.
The BJP is planning to give tickets to other leaders instead of those three politicians. A decision on it will, however, be taken only if Scindia agrees to the plan. Former minister Girraj Dandotia is facing people’s ire in his constituency, Dimni where the caste equation is also against him.
Riding on the crest of popular Congress wave, Dandotia won the assembly elections in 2018, but a win in the upcoming by-elections looks difficult for him.
During a recent public relations campaign, Dandotia had to face people’s wrath in a village. Scindia made him minister that he may refurbish his image, but it has been far from happening.
Former legislator Kamlesh Jadav from Ambah and Raksha Sironia from Bhander are also in a jam in their respective constituencies.
Any candidate from the Congress will lie heavy on them. Therefore, the BJP wants to give tickets to other candidates of the party instead of them.
According to the survey, if BJP leaders are fielded from those three constituencies, the party may win without much difficulty.
The BJP leaders have sent the report of those candidates who are facing people’s anger in their constituencies to the party’s central unit. The central leaders have been requested to talk to Scindia about it, and get his consent on the matter.
Narayan, Sumitra may not get tickets
Former legislators from Mandhata Narayan Patel and from Nepanagar Sumitra Devi who have resigned from the membership of the House after the formation of the BJP government may not get tickets. The BJP is planning to give tickets to some old leaders from these constituencies. Both these former legislators may be adjusted to corporations. Nevertheless, former law-maker from Malhara Pradyumnya Singh Lodhi is all set to get ticket.