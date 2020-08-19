Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Anger reigns against BJP faces, Congress running short of leaders

The Election Commission is ready to conduct by-polls in the state.

Now that reports prepared by collectors have reached the commission, it may announce poll dates anytime.

There is, however, confusion among people in 27 assembly constituencies that will go to polls.

They are not angry with the BJP or the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government, but unhappy with the probable BJP candidates.

The BJP will give tickets to only those who crossed over to the BJP from the Congress.

People are angry not only with the former MLAs and present ministers but also with the Congress workers and local BJP leaders.

The problem with the BJP is that it cannot change the candidates. The people are annoyed with the former Congress legislators, because no development work has been done in those areas.