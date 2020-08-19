Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Anger reigns against BJP faces, Congress running short of leaders

The Election Commission is ready to conduct by-polls in the state.
Now that reports prepared by collectors have reached the commission, it may announce poll dates anytime.
There is, however, confusion among people in 27 assembly constituencies that will go to polls.
They are not angry with the BJP or the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government, but unhappy with the probable BJP candidates.
The BJP will give tickets to only those who crossed over to the BJP from the Congress.
People are angry not only with the former MLAs and present ministers but also with the Congress workers and local BJP leaders.
The problem with the BJP is that it cannot change the candidates. The people are annoyed with the former Congress legislators, because no development work has been done in those areas.
Congress’s campaign that those former legislators resigned from party because of certain deals with the opposition seems to have gone into the people’s mind.
The former Congress law-makers are also trying to quell the anger, but their efforts have so far failed.
Shortage of candidates in Congress
The Congress is running short of candidates. It lacks contestants who can woo voters. The party also does not have a grass-roots level leader.
The state Congress lacks leaders like Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia.
People are not enthusiastic about reelecting Kamal Nath as chief minister. The Congress does not want to fight the by-elections by inducting leaders into the organisation from the BJP and other parties.
This weakness of the Congress may cost the party dear in the election. The Congress has launched an aggressive campaigning against the BJP through social media. But the people are not as excited about the Congress as they were in 2018.
