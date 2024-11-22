Madhya Pradesh Tribal Students Attend School Under A Tree, On The Carpet; Teachers Call It ‘Gurukul’

Students forced to sit under tree | FP Photo

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): A tree-shade turned into a classroom for students in absence of a proper building in tribal-dominated Seoni of Madhya Pradesh. Not only this, the students are forced to sit on a carpet in all seasons as there are no bench or chairs. Some teachers label it as a ‘gurukul’ to conceal the pathetic condition of the ‘school’.

The officials of Gram Panchayat Andiya and District Panchayat mentioned that five years ago, lakhs of rupees had been already sanctioned, however the construction still remains incomplete.

The teachers posted in the school informed their senior officers about this matter, however there is no improvement in the situation.

A forced Gurukul?

Harishchand Uike, a teacher posted in school told Free Press that the school conditions were not up to the mark. The school had no proper classrooms and they had to make students of first to third classes in a chabutra (a square or rectangular elevated area, often made of stone or concrete) under the eucalyptus tree. However, the students of the fourth and fifth classes sit in a classroom. He also emphasised the fact that we were also following the concept of Gurukul, which existed in the 19th century.

Another teacher, Savitri Sirsham told Free Press that the construction of one room couldn't be completed till now. Mithlesh, a cook posted in school, added that he has to take students to a different school for almost 1 km to have mid day meal and after having lunch he brought the students back to the school.

The incident highlighted the concerns about the school education practices. The students were forced to sit under the tree in extreme hot or cold weather, making it difficult for students to study.