 MP Govt Appoints New Principal Chief Conservator Of Forest After 10 Elephants Die At Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve
Sen replaces V K N Ambade, who took charge as PCCF (wildlife) just three months ago.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 01:58 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Weeks after the death of 10 elephants in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR), the Madhya Pradesh government has appointed Subharanjan Sen as the principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife), an official said on Friday.

Sen replaces V K N Ambade, who took charge as PCCF (wildlife) just three months ago. Ambade will serve as the managing director of the MP State Forest Development Corporation (MPSFDC), the official said.

According to sources in the forest department, the state government was not happy with Ambade after the death of 10 jumbos due to consumption of some toxic substance at BTR in Umaria district in the last week of October. Speaking to PTI, Sen, who was PCCF (budget and finance), said he is expected to take charge of his new assignment on Friday. As per a government order issued on Thursday, Ambade has been shifted to MPSFDC as MD.

In the first week of November, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav suspended two senior officials of the BTR for lapses after a high-level probe team submitted its reports on the elephant deaths. BTR director Gaurav Choudhary and in-charge assistant conservator of forests Fateh Singh Ninama were suspended for being lax in performing their duties.

