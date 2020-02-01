Madhya Pradesh: Tribal girl found murdered in Chhindwara district, two arrested

BHOPAL: Body of a tribal girl was found in forest area of Pandurna in Chhindwara district. Relatives of the victim have alleged that police demanded bribe to conduct postmortem.
Relatives of the murdered tribal girl have alleged that the accused took the girl from her home and gang raped her. When forest guards found her semi decomposed body on January 26, relatives of the girl asked them to conduct postmortem but police demanded Rs 5,000 for it.
Relatives also said that when they demanded a vehicle to carry the body, they demanded Rs 1,000 for the vehicle.
The girl went missing from her house on January 18.
The incident came into light after ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted about state of lawlessness in CM’s home district along with the application filed by her parents.
Refuting claim of the relatives, Additional SP, Chhindwara Shashank Garg said that the girl was not raped and postmortem was conducted. Two accused have been arrested in the case.
“Two accused Vijay Dhurve (22) and Mahendra Dhurve (23) have been arrested on Friday by the police. SDOP Pandurna will be conducting inquiry to look into complaint made by relative of the girl,” said ASP Garg.
