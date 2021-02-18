Madhya Pradesh: Transport wing turns synonym for corruption, I-T cites Rs 58cr dealing

BHOPAL: The state transport department has again invited severe criticism after the Sidhi bus tragedy.

The department is always in the limelight because of corruption. Whether it is about extortions at the checkpoints or about corruption in RTO offices, the department always brings a bad name to the government.

During the Congress rule, when the income-tax department raided the offices and residential premises of the colleagues of former chief minister Kamal Nath, the transport department stole newspaper headlines.

The transport department was on top of all the departments as the major amount of money was collected from there.

During the Congress rule, a sum of Rs 58.9 crore was collected from that department. The income-tax department has mentioned about it in its report.

At the time of collecting such a huge amount of money from the department, all the rules and regulations were thumbed down. The transport department’s check posts have become a business centre for the government.