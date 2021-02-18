Madhya Pradesh: Driver claims hearing some strange sound in bus minutes before accident in Sidhi

BHOPAL:The Sidhi bus tragedy in which 51 people lost their lives remains a mystery. Preliminary probe suggests that the bus driver could

Prima facie, the negligence of the driver has come to fore, but he claims that a technical snag led to the tragic accident. As per the man behind the wheel, he heard some bizarre sound coming from the bus, after which it ‘automatically’ sped into the canal.

Middle-aged Balendu Vishwakarma, the bus driver who was arrested from Satna district, just a few hours before Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan arrived in Sidhi, in his statement stated, "There was a strange sound in the bus, about which even some passengers complained. Before I could understand what happened, the bus automatically powered into the canal."

After the bus fell into the canal, "A girl passenger got out of the bus in the waters, and I followed her. Then some villagers took us out from the canal with the help of ropes. Had I remained on the spot, people would have lynched me. I had no option but to flee to Satna district," Balendu said.

While maintaining that 50-55 passengers could've been in the bus (32-seater bus) when the accident happened, the driver said that owing to prolonged jam since the last few days on the Chhuiya Ghati (NH-75), he had taken the alternate route.