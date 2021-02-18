Sidhi bus tragedy: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan directs officials to launch drive to check bus fitness

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has directed the officials to launch a drive to check fitness of buses and overloading in them.

His directive came in the wake of the Sidhi bus tragedy in which 51 people lost their lives. After his return from Sidhi on Thursday, Chouhan held a meeting of officials and said those whose negligence caused such a tragedy would not be spared. He asked the principal secretary of Public Works Department to get the roads repaired and make arrangements for cranes.

Ghats, dilapidated and inaccessible roads should be immediately surveyed and repaired, he said, adding that special attention should be paid to the accident-prone areas. Seeing the tears of the family members of those who lost their lives, he was emotional, he said.

He asked the officials to take proper action and see that no such accidents should take place